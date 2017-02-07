Orillia's Stephen Graham, one of the most decorated Canadian speed skaters in Special Olympics history, will be looking to mine more gold in Austria next month when he competes in the 2017 World Winter Games.

"Like every athlete, I will try to do my best and have fun with it," said Graham. "You can't predict what's going to happen. I will just skate as hard as I can and go from there."

This will be the third world championship for Orillia's 2013 Athlete of the Year. In 2009 in Boise, Idaho, the local phenom burst on to the international scene by winning a pair of gold medals and a silver medal. In 2013, Graham competed against the planet's best Special Olympians in South Korea, where he led all Canadian athletes by winning three gold medals. The accomplished speed skater used his superior technical skills and stamina to top the competition in the 500-, 777- and 1,000-metre competitions.

The rules have changed a bit since then. In Graz, Austria, Graham is only allowed to compete in two races: the 1,000-metre and the 1,500-metre events. And that's just fine with him. "I do better in longer races because I seem to build up my endurance, so, for me, it's good. More than 50 athletes didn't make Team Canada (in speed skating), so I'm just honoured to be going."

Graham, 35, is one of the elder statesman on Team Canada's 10-member speed skating team that converged in Calgary in December for a pre-event training camp. "The training camp at the Olympic Oval in Calgary was awesome," said Graham who had the chance to be on the ice with Olympic great Catriona Le May Doan. "It was great to get everybody together. I know a lot of the guys; three were with me in Boise and three were with me in South Korea, so we know each other and it's the same national team coach again which is great."

Graham is not the only Orillian to be heading to Austria. Long-time Orillia Figure Skating Club head coach Tracey Zwiers, who has coached local Special Olympic skaters for several years, has been selected as a Team Canada coach for the World Winter Games. Over the last 18 months, Zwiers has coached Ontario Special Olympians at both the provincial and national games.

"Going to nationals in Newfoundland and seeing the development of the team and how our Ontario skaters placed and getting to know some of the other skaters from other provinces was amazing," said Zwiers. "The whole atmosphere of being at the games, the opening and closing ceremonies "¦ that kind of sparked me to get more involved."

But when she put her name forward to help coach at the worlds, she thought she might have to wait a while. "I know there are a lot of great coaches out there and I thought I might have to wait my turn," she said. "I was very surprised and very honoured to be selected. It will be my first world's and I'm very excited about the opportunity."

Zwiers will be one of four associate coaches who will assist Team Canada's head figure skating coach at the Austria event. Zwiers is charged with coaching five Team Ontario skaters. There will be 18 skaters competing for Team Canada at the prestigious event.

"We have had two training camps at the Teen Ranch in Orangeville," said Zwiers. "On top of that, each skater's personal coaches send us regular training reports and videos. The international rules are a little different so they have had to learn a couple of different dances and different music "¦ it's a learning experience for the coaches and the athletes."

Upon arrival in Austria, Team Canada members will spend two days in a host city to get familiarized with the culture. Athletes and coaches will go into local high schools and participate in activities before moving on to Graz. Once there, they will practise and prepare for five days of on-ice competition.

"It will be extremely busy, but this is a dream of a lifetime for me to take these athletes," said Zwiers. "I'm expecting we'll have a strong Team Canada and we're hopeful for a few medals, but our ultimate goal is to attain personal bests. It's all about the team atmosphere, the friends they're going to make, the memories and just enjoying the moment."

Graham agrees. "It's an honour to represent our country, our province, our city "¦ it's a dream come true," he said. "It's going to be phenomenal."

The Team Canada contingent will leave March 12 and return March 25. Zwiers and Graham both said they couldn't do it without the support of many people. "We are very appreciative of what Special Olympics does and all the organizations that put this together," said Zwiers. "There's a lot of fundraising, a lot of details "¦ we're very fortunate."

Just the facts

The Special Olympics World Winter Games occur every two years. Close to 3,000 athletes from 110 countries will compete in a variety of winter sports. There will be almost 1,000 coaches on hand to help the athletes compete in figure skating, speed skating, floor hockey, floor ball, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and stick shooting at various venues in the mountains of Austria.