If things get out of hand at Boots and Hearts this year, Jack Bauer will be there to save the day.

Actor-turned-musician Kiefer Sutherland is among the 20 new acts announced for Boots and Hearts Music Festival's sixth edition, taking place Aug. 10-13 at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte.

Also announced Tuesday morning were two musicians who will be competing for Country Album of the Year at the April 2 JUNO Awards. Chad Brownlee, who released Hearts on Fire in 2016 and Jess Mosakaluke, who put out Kiss Me Quiet, will take stage at Burl's this August.

Both Brownlee and Mosakaluke are veterans of the festival, most recently playing in 2015.

Republic Live's creative director Ryan Howes is impressed with the lineup put together by Fource Entertainment Canada, the new exclusive booker for the festivals at Burl's Creek.

"The team that makes up Fource Canada has a lot of history in the Toronto market," Howes said. "They've done a great job curating the lineup this year, securing some really strong headliners and some up-and-coming acts as well...I think the fans are going to be very happy with it."

About three-quarters of the lineup has been announced. Still to come are more artists set to play the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival, as well as the entire Thursday night kick-off party lineup.

The lineup, so far, is as predominantly male has it has been in previous years. With all the headliners announced, it's been since 2013, the second year of the festival, since a female artist was among the top-billed.

It's a concern organizers aren't ignoring.

"There are still some female performers to be announced," Howes said. "That was actually a comment coming out of the 2016 season, some feedback from the fans and what not, looking for some additional female performers."

Availability of artists and the routing of their tours through this part of North America at the beginning of August ultimately plays a significant factor in who gets booked, he added.

Boots, Howes said, is entering its "next era." Part of that next era takes into consideration the both the feedback directly received from festival goers and data collected via its RFID-enabled technology, such as the entry wristbands.

Knowing when patrons are entering the grounds - and where they are headed to, allows for offerings to evolve year-over-year.

"That data actually allows us to improve the layout of the actual grounds," Howes said. "We're going to take that data from the past couple of years and improve the overall experience."

One item offered as a direct result of the feedback is a quiet camping section. Quiet camping, available for $189.99 per person ($40 more than general admission camping) is designed for those who love the country music, but don't want to be up partying until all hours of the morning. The section is in a secluded area of the campground and features a 1 a.m. noise curfew.

Hotel travel packages for Boots will be offered through Horseshoe Valley Resort. Those will be announced and put on sale later this week, Howes said.

