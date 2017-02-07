Minor injuries in collision

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES A heavily damaged Toyota Corolla sits in the intersection of Highway 12 and West Street South in Orillia Tuesday afternoon. It was involved in a three-vehicle collision that took place in the city's south end during the freezing rain event which struck just in time to snarl motorists heading home from work. Emergency personnel at the scene reported one person was transported to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.