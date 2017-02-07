LETTER: The spin doctor

Re: "Political nastiness," letter to the editor, Jan. 26

Mr. Larsen claims to speak for ordinary Canadians.

My thoughts are that he gives ordinary Canadians lip service when he does his spin doctoring for both Wynne and Trudeau. My understanding is that Wynne only has a 16% approval with Ontarians and Trudeau does not have much more, if any. Perhaps Larsen should take off his rose-coloured glasses and give himself a reality check.

Both need to rein in their spending, put a hold on excessive salaries and balance the budget so our grandchildren will not be paying off our debt into the next century.

I vote for who I believe will be the most qualified person for the position, not by political party. I did not vote for either in the last election and will not be voting for either in the next election. I hope ordinary Canadians will remember that both are incapable for the position they hold.

J.E. Webb

Severn Township