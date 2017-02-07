LETTER: Calling for resignation

I was deeply shocked and saddened by the announcement last week concerning the Trudeau government's abandonment of its campaign promise, repeated in the Speech from the Throne, to make 2015 the last election under FPTP.

As one who welcomed Justin Trudeau's election, I feel especially betrayed by this latest broken promise. Many NDP and Green supporters voted strategically for Liberal candidates expressly because of this promise. They surely will not make that mistake again.

I also welcomed the recent appointment of Minister Karina Gould, after hearing her statement to Parliament in June of last year in which she said, "Electoral reform is the next step in this evolution towards a more inclusive system. We can build a better system that provides a stronger link between the democratic will of Canadians and the election results - one that motivates Canadians to take part, one that reflects our collective values of fairness, inclusiveness, gender equity, openness and mutual respect." She also said, "It is almost incomprehensible to understand how we could ever exclude a full 50% of our society from the franchise." Well, the incomprehensible has come to pass. The right and fair way forward to expand our democracy among Canadians has given way to crass, cynical, self-serving, political expediency.

The honourable thing for her to do now is to resign.

Gordon Ball

Oro-Medonte