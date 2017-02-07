Crime Stoppers look to OPSB for cash

While a crime-fighting agency is well-known for handing out money, it found itself on the other side during an Orillia visit Tuesday.

During a deputation to the city's Police Services Board, Crime Stoppers of Simcoe-Dufferin-Muskoka officials asked for $3,000 in funding that would go towards guaranteed rewards for those providing information leading to the seizure of illicit fentanyl or derivatives for the purpose of trafficking.

"Obviously, fentanyl is a huge issue and it seems to be moving from west to east," Crime Stoppers police co-ordinator Chris Lewis said, pointing out Ontario has experienced steady increases in deaths related to fentanyl over the past few years.

Overall, more than 746 deaths have been attributed to fentanyl or its derivatives by the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario with Lewis pointing out there were more than 200 fentanyl-related deaths in the province in 2015, compared to about 100 deaths in 2010.

"We're seeing steady increases in Ontario," he said. "It is a problem and it's not going away. It's a very, very dangerous drug."

Working in partnership with the OPP and Barrie Police Service, the program was launched earlier this month and guarantees a reward of $1,000 for anonymous information that leads to the seizure of illicit fentanyl or derivatives through Crime Stopper tips.

While fentanyl is legal if prescribed by a doctor for chronic pain management, it is roughly 100 times more potent than morphine and about 40 times more potent than heroin. A lethal dose of pure fentanyl could be as little as two milligrams, a quantity that's equivalent to 32 grains of table salt or seven poppy seeds.

Illegally-obtained fentanyl is modified by sellers, who add cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone tablets, as a cutting agent, to increase their profits.

Added regional Crime Stoppers president Harry Patterson: "The aim of this initiative is to assist enforcement agencies in the removal of illicit fentanyl and derivatives being trafficked in order to reduce the number of drug-related deaths in our communities."

Orillia OPP Insp. Pat Morris said members of the detachment's street-crime unit attended training sessions last year specifically related to fentanyl.

"It's a significant issue," Morris said, noting the drug has become the force's top priority when it comes to controlled substances "because of the outcome."

In the end, however, the police board voted to send Crime Stoppers information regarding the city's grant committee and how to apply for funding.

"We don't have a line for this in our PSB budget," said Mayor Steve Clarke, who chairs the police board.

