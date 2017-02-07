City considers privatizing some snow removal

The further privatization of snow removal downtown might not be a slippery slope, one Orillia city councillor argued Monday night.

Coun. Ralph Cipolla wants staff to look into the possibility of farming out snow removal in the downtown core, possibly making the shop owners responsible for more than just the sidewalk cleaning they look after now.

"What I want to see (is) the whole downtown-BIA district be (plowed) through private enterprise," Cipolla said. "They shovel the sidewalks, they shovel the road and everything else."

City bylaws call for a store owner to clear the sidewalk in front of a shop by 8:30 a.m. in the downtown core. The BIA takes on that responsibility for its members, as many stores aren't occupied before 10 a.m. However, the snow removal machine used has been in various states of disrepair for most of the 2016-17 season, so far.

The snowbanks keep people away from downtown, Cipolla said, and "we, as merchants in the downtown, have to take responsibility for our sidewalks and for some of the snow."

The suggestion came as staff was presenting a report put together at the behest of Mayor Steve Clarke and his colleagues three weeks ago. Trapped under an avalanche of complaints about the city's snow removal endeavours this winter, councillors sought to see what, if anything, could be done within current parameters and budget constraints.

The answer? Not much.

"At this time staff is evaluating a number of areas associated with winter control which have or potentially can be implemented within the scope of the approved 2017 budget," the report to council committee stated. Those measures include plowing route efficiencies, adjusting shift requirements to provide a more uniformed coverage, training of staff to provide increased complement availability and contracting services to assist with overall operations.

"Depending on the level of service that the city wishes to provide, there are many ways to improve the operations associated with winter control," the report continued. "It must be noted that in many cases these will significantly increase the winter operations budget."

Those measures could include additional city-owned equipment and city-employed staff, as well as possibly contracting out "certain portions of the winter control operations where the current staffing levels cannot provide the full coverage of winter control aspects."

A further report is due back to council committee in the spring, once the city's snow removal responsibilities are (hopefully) finished until the late fall. In that report, the service improvements that would impact the budget will be further examined.

Cipolla feels the privatization idea is worth at least a request for proposal, to see what the costs would be.

"We need people to be able to walk downtown, and our sidewalks are key," Cipolla said. "They can't go on the sidewalk if they're not plowed and they're not sanded."

Alongside the sidewalks, some other city-owned properties are currently looked after by private contractors.

"We do the snow clearing and sanding in several parking lots; the others are done by private contractors," said Kyle Mitchell, manager of source protection and operations. "(Orillia City Centre) is an example. A private snow contractor does the snow hauling, snow clearing and sanding."

Somewhat ironically, one councillor was heard to quip "where's all the snow?" when exiting the city centre after Monday's meeting.

On average, the city receives about 270 cm (nine feet) of snow each winter. To date, 284 cm of snow has fallen in Orillia.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales