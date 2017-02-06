Two arrested in Sunday robbery

It wasn't a super Sunday for two people the OPP say were trying to score by robbing an Orillia business.

While many in Orillia were watching the Super Bowl, local police reported two people robbed a downtown business. Police were called to the business, located on Mississaga Street, at approximately 7:20 p.m.

The suspects left before police could arrive, but officers dispatched to the scene saw two people who matched the description given while en route. A male and a female were soon arrested.

Terry Goodchild, 40, and Meghan Walsh, 29, are each facing the same four charges: robbery, obstruct a peace officer, possession of Schedule I substance and possession of a Schedule II substance. Walsh also faces an additional charge of breach of probation.

Both of the accused were held in custody for a bail hearing Monday. The results of that hearing were not known before press time.

Orillia OPP would not specify what, if anything, was taken by the suspects during the alleged robbery. Police also did not specify which business was involved in the incident.

The Orillia Crime Unit along with the Orillia OPP continues to investigate this incident. If anyone is a witness to this crime or has information regarding the circumstances they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, visit Crime Stoppers at www.crimestopperssdm.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).