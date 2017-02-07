Everything about The Bachelor process is unnatural. It’s not a normal thing for a single guy to date 25 women at once. It’s definitely strange that those women are living together in close quarters. And it’s certainly absurd that the whole experience is being filmed. But what makes dating shows like The Bachelor work is that contestants trust the process. They believe that, no matter what they’re put through, in the end, everything will work out the way it’s supposed to.

But Nick Viall and his remaining group of women all began to question the point of the whole thing during an uneasy week.

After another devastating set of cuts, Nick and his nine girlfriends headed to the white sandy beaches of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to partake in some steamy romance. But, paradise became a hotbed for stress instead once the women felt under-appreciated and Nick was left completely confused following three very drastic dates.

A casual group outing to a beach volleyball court was supposed to be a way to relieve pressure but the women grew tired of Nick’s incessant need to pit them against each other with needless competitive outlets.

Nick knew he messed up a chance to get to know the women on a personal, more romantic level but no matter how hard he tried to make up for it, things just continued to escalate.

“I don’t know how to fix this,” he said. “More and more, I feel like I keep heading into the wrong direction with all these women. I thought it was working for me. I don’t know if it is right now.”

For 29-year-old New Jersey-based pro-dancer Jasmine Goode, she realized that Nick just wasn’t offering her the attention she felt she deserved. And even though it’s a bachelorette rite of passage to earn attention on group dates, Jasmine wasn’t happy getting less than what she knew she was worth. So, during a drunken altercation, Nick decided it would be best to send the outspoken bachelorette home.

But what followed, rocked the resort to its core.

Bachelorette bombshells Whitney Fransway and Danielle Lombard were sent on a two-on-one date with Nick, where it was promised that one would receive a rose and the other would head back home with a sunburn and a broken heart.

But Nick, still rattled from the night before, decided to say goodbye to both ladies instead.

“I feel like he’s making a mistake,” said Danielle, who was once a major frontrunner.

After putting the seemingly compatible 27-year-old small business owner in an SUV headed to the airport, Nick marched up to the hotel where the other woman resided, to get completely candid.

It was clear he was starting to severely doubt the entire process of finding love on The Bachelor and he wanted to come clean. “I really want this to work out but I want it to be real and I want it to be right but I’m terrified that it’s not going to happen,” he said. “I don’t know if I can keep doing this.”

And with that, the women were left to ask the burning question: What happens now?