Terriers escape elimination

Dave Dawson/The Packet & Times The Julie Emery RBC Mortgage minor atom Terriers staved off elimination Saturday when they skated to a 4-0 triumph over the visiting Aurora Tigers in a well-played contest at Rotary Place. The home side blew open a close contest with a big third period to cut the Tigers' series lead to 2-1. Aurora had won the first two games by a combined score of 11-5. Game four in the best-of-five York Simcoe Hockey Association first-round series will be played Feb. 9 in Aurora. A fifth game, if required, would be played at Rotary Place Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m. Pictured, a Julie Emery RBC Mortgage Orillia Terriers forward goes head-to-head with an Aurora rival while several players try to get to their feet after a collision.