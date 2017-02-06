After a heart-breaking series-opening overtime defeat 24 hours earlier, the Davenport Subaru Orillia Terriers bounced back with a solid 4-1 win over Penetang Saturday night at Rotary Place to knot their best-of-seven Provincial Junior Hockey League series 1-1.

"The playoffs is a new season and you've just go out there and battle," said Terriers netminder Andrew North, who turned aside 31 shots to backstop his team to Saturday's crucial home-ice victory. "The boys are playing awesome. I had to fight through some bodies in front, but they were cleaning up the sticks as much as they could and that makes a big difference."

While it was a gritty performance by the entire team and an inspired effort from a short-handed defence corps, North's play was crucial. It's why the Terriers traded for him in January, sending netminder Andrew Couling to the Kings for the Orillia native who was in his second season with Penetang. He admits playing against the team that traded him fuels that fierce competitive streak that helps define him.

"We have some history and it's kind of sour, so I guess that makes me a little more motivated to go out there and beat them," said North, who turns 19 next month. "But, it doesn't really change anything. I want to beat whoever I'm playing against."

Saturday night's game was a pivotal one; the Terriers did not want to go down 2-0 in the series. After a tepid start, Kyle Fischer drew first blood when he scored 13 minutes into the first frame. Forward Shane Carroll continued his strong late season-play with a pretty individual effort, beating Couling as he was being dragged to the ice. But Ethan Harrison then took an untimely penalty and the Kings quickly capitalized when, 19 seconds later, Penetang's leading scorer, Ben Sly, finished off a three-way passing play to cut the lead to 2-1.

While the home side was the superior team, Couling kept his team in the game with 16 second-period stops. But just 1:40 into the third, Terriers captain Jake Shaw beat his old teammate between the legs to give his team some breathing room. With less than three minutes left, ex-Kings forward Dallin Blunt tallied a power-play marker to seal the deal.

"Other than taking too many penalties, I liked the way we played," said Terriers coach Randy Salmon. "I thought our four defencemen played well, North was good, and we were the quicker team. It's good to have North (he missed the final four games due to suspension) and Blunt (he was away on vacation) back in the lineup - that was the difference."

The Terriers' defencemen were also difference makers. Rearguard Jared Orr was injured in Friday night's loss in Penetang, when he was checked into the dasher boards on what he called a clean hit. Orr sustained a separated shoulder, bruised lung and a concussion and is likely gone for the series. With the injury, Salmon used Fischer as both a forward and a defender Saturday night, but the four regulars - Konnor Blimke, Jake Semmens, Matt Vince and Jarod Bourne - were pillars of strength on the blueline.

And while the Terriers needed the victory to tie up the series, they could just as easily be up 2-0. "We probably deserved a better fate Friday night," said Salmon, who noted the visitors had several glorious scoring opportunities that they could not convert, eventually falling 4-3 after the Kings tallied an opening-minute goal in overtime.

The Terriers' power play was red hot in Game 1 and provided the visitors with all three of their goals - two by Mike Barroso and one from Corey Miller. North, who practised with a bantam team Thursday just to face some pucks, was strong as Orillia was outshot 41-27. "I felt a little rusty, but it wasn't too bad," said North. "I think I'm getting my game back to where it was prior and I feel good."

The team also feels good. "The boys believe we can take this series from them and turn some heads - that's kind of the goal," said North. His coach concurred. "If we can go steal one down there Friday night, I like our chances."

Those chances would be buoyed if Orillia forward Mitchell Pellarin, who has been sidelined for three weeks with a concussion, can return. He will see his doctor Wednesday and expects to be cleared for contact. If he can find some ice time after that, he could find his way back into the lineup when the series shifts back to Penetang Friday night. Game 4 goes Saturday night at 7:30 at Rotary Place.

The return of Pellarin would allow Salmon to put Fischer back on defence and take some of the strain off the over-worked quartet of defenders.

TERRIER TALES: In the series, Orillia has scored four power-play goals on seven opportunities; Penetang has netted just one goal in 10 opportunities. Ryan Jones and Harrison received very limited ice time in Saturday night's win. Former Terrier forward Trenton Micks has one assist for the Kings in the first two games of the series.

