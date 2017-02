BARRIE - A retired OPP officer facing sex assault charges will take his case to trial before a jury.

James Hewitt, 71, a former Orillia constable, is charged with three counts of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual invitation in relation to a person under the age of 16. The offences are alleged to have happened in 2009 but none of the allegations have been proven.

Hewitt remains out of custody on bail and his trial is set for next October.