This week's snow squalls likely don't conjure up thoughts of summer, but that's something the man behind an August event hopes to change.

Justin Brown wants local businesses hoping to be involved in Orillia's Rib Fest to contact him now.

"We are looking to reach out to local businesses," said Brown, who will bring his Northern Heat Rib Series to Tudhope Park Aug. 25 to 27.

"We want to have as much of a local aspect as possible."

Brown said he's encouraging local businesses to get involved after what he sees as misconceptions from some businesses, who voiced their concerns prior to last year's offering that the event wasn't really local.

"We don't want that to be the feeling," he said. "We are a community event."

Brown said that while there's no deadline, those interested should contact him as soon as possible.

"In some cases, we'll be only able to have one of a certain type of business," he said, noting some businesses might want to be the exclusive vendor of a certain type of product or food.

"Getting in touch early allows you to secure your spot. We're getting things set up early."

Last year's event attracted about 15,000 area residents, according to Brown.

Brown wouldn't reveal how much a spot at the event will cost, only saying that all "prices are very fair."

"Costs vary based on the product and type of business," he said. "Our door is open."

For more information about becoming a vendor, contact Brown by email at info@northernheatribseries.ca or by phone at (519) 636-4037.

andrewphilips@live.ca