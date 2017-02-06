At age 28, Michael Cera might be a little past playing one half of the Dynamic Duo. Happily, the role of Robin in The LEGO Batman Movie requires only his voice, which remains in fine boyish pitch, circa Superbad and Juno.

Does he expect that trademark voice to change at this point? “If it does, maybe I can play Batman,” says Cera, who was in Toronto promoting this stand-alone spinoff of 2014’s The LEGO Movie.

Will Arnett (an Arrested Development alumnus like Cera) reprises the voice role of the Dark Knight in a comic tale involving scores of villains (including a bunch from Superman’s Phantom Zone). Robin is a needy orphan who insinuates himself into Batman’s grim solo act.

Their opening exchange: “I’m Richard Grayson, but everybody at the orphanage calls me ‘Dick.’” – “Well, kids can be cruel.”

Here are more highlights from our conversation with Cera.

Do you realize this year marks two decades since there’s been a big-screen feature with Robin in it? (Batman & Robin with George Clooney and Chris O’Donnell)

Cera: “Wow. Good point. Wait… What about Joseph Gordon-Levitt (in The Dark Knight Rises)?”

I think they were setting him up to BE Robin eventually but…

Cera: “But you don’t know it yet. He’s not officially a full-blossomed Robin. They should really do that next movie. It would be amazing.”

Did Will Arnett sell you on doing this movie?

Cera: “There was no convincing necessary for me. But I think he got me the job. The invitation came through him in the first place. I think maybe it occurred to him because he knew I was a big fan of the first movie.”

Do you think maybe there’s a reason we haven’t seen Robin lately? The Dark Knight version of Batman is so relentlessly grim, and then here’s this chipper kid. It’s funny in this context.

Cera: “Yeah, he’s dark, he’s a loner. And all of a sudden, there’s this chipper young guy cramping his style, a thorn in his side. It totally works comedically. All the backstory is already there when you start this movie. Everybody knows the history of Batman. They can already jump into what’s funny with this character.”

How did you find your Robin?

Cera: “Chris (McKay, the director) and I had a very clear idea from the beginning about the energy of this character, the eagerness, the enthusiasm. He’s just a little fan. He’s star-struck, that was established and it was a big clue on how to play the guy.”

As I look at all the credits you’ve got lately, it kind of looks like you have a drive-by career – come in, make a splash, and go off and do something else.

Cera: “Drive by. I like that. I think a big part of being an actor is being comfortable with being between jobs – like any freelance job. I’m OK with that. I’m fortunate in that I don’t have a family to support. So I can kind of be selective in what I do and wait for opportunities that are exciting.”

Like Twin Peaks? (Which returns in May after 25 years) You did an episode.

Cera: “It’s a miracle to be asked to come and work with David Lynch. He’s been working on it for two years, and it seems like a 10-year job to me. I think that’s all I can say about it, because I signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Do you even know what it’s about?

“Not really. Everybody had to sign an NDA, and actors working on it were only exposed to this little piece that they’re doing. I did my wardrobe fitting for the part and I asked the wardrobe lady, ‘Who am I doing the scene with?’ And she was like, ‘I can’t say anything.’”

And you’re in Molly’s Game, which is Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut. Do you walk and talk a lot in it?

“Well, it’s a poker movie. So, it’s a change-up (in Sorkin’s style). There’s a lot of sitting and talking. At least in my scenes.

The LEGO Batman movie hits theatres Friday, Feb. 10.

