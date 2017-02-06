A lack of top-tier coaching, facilities and higher levels of unemployment may be some of the reasons making it hard to get champion athletes out of Orillia, according to a local historian.

But that wasn't always the case, as Orillia was a city of champions a century ago, says Dave Town. He will be at the Orillia Public Library on Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. sharing with audience members the reasons for that success 100 years ago.

"We had a good gene pool," he said, in an interview Friday, when he was helping set up this month's Orillia 150 exhibition: celebrating sport in Orillia. "We had some very athletic people here. We had the social conditions that allowed them to compete, lots of money in town from the lumber and manufacturing industry."

Prosperity played a crucial role in cultivating the proper environment for athletes to develop, said Town, whose achievements as a national swimmer are also part of the exhibition.

"We had people who had the leisure to participate in sports," he said. "We were the frontier town in the north and in the frontier, sports was closely tied to gambling and betting."

But things changed when priorities shifted from leisure activities to survival.

"It petered out after World War I," said Town, who is the author of Hot Foot, a biography on Walter Knox, of Orillia, an all-around athletic champion. "The Great Depression started in 1929, but in Orillia it started in 1919. As soon as the war was over, there was a six-month panic and manufacturing closed down and moved their industry down south. We didn't have total employment anymore, the affluence was gone. We didn't have leisure time for sports anymore. We still had class athletes, but they were fewer and far between."

And these days, added Town, who runs his own chiropractic practice locally, being a top-class athlete is a scientific task and requires single-minded resolve and focus, instead of taking it up as a leisure sport as was done several decades ago.

Aside from discussing the factors affecting Orillia's sports scene during the earlier part of 20th century, he said, he will be talking about the sporting careers of 20 athletes, such as Jake Gaudaur Sr., Walter Henry, Walter Knox, Brian Orser and Rick Ley.

Town will also share stories from Orillia's sporting history.

"The lacrosse team that did the round-the-world tour in 1907 -- who does that in 1907?" he said. "The Australians wanted a Canadian team to come demonstrate Canadian lacrosse. It was struggling as a sport in Australia and Canada was a hotbed for it. The manager of the Orillia Lacrosse Team came to an arrangement to go down and play 15 to 20 games to demonstrate the game."

When the Orillia team members arrived in Australia, they found the locals had pulled together a national team, and that the visitors would have to play an additional three games with the national Australian team, said Town, who has also authored Founding of Orillia's Civil War.

"Australians lost the first game, and they were shocked. So they weren't going to lose the second game and it became very aggressive and very violent, like hockey," he said.

Tied at one game-all, the fate of the best-of-three series got pushed to the tiebreaker game.

"It became a brutal game and turned into a brawl," said Town. "The Orillians won that game, so they won the series, and they were out of the town in an hour.

"I mean who would hang around after that," he added.

Earlier on Feb. 18, Walter Henry, Olympian and voted Orillia's greatest athlete in 2015, will be at the library for a special photographic session with visitors, said Jayne Turvey, community services co-ordinator for Orillia Public Library.

"Our goal this year with the 150th is to pay tribute to people who did amazing things, not only in Orillia, but around the world and have gone unrecognized for 150 years," she said. "We've partnered with the YMCA, Dave Town, Marcel Rousseau, Walter Henry and Carousel Collectibles. The community has come together to put on a fabulous display honouring our sports heroes that don't normally get recognized."

For more information, visit orilliapubliclibrary.ca.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog