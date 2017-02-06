LETTER: Military thoughts

In recent years, Canada's military has been called on to aid in disasters, even though our army is small and lacking in trained reserves.

When the Red River floods, the forces are out sandbagging. When the hurricane hit Barrie in 1985, CFB Borden military came to help.

When eastern townships got hit with an ice storm, the military was there.

When fighting fires in Fort McMurray, the army again came.

I believe that due to the many forest fires in Canada that the military are training troops in Cold Lake, Alta. to fight fires. This improves public relations between the military and civilians. It shows where some of the huge military budget is spent. In my time travelling in uniform, I would come across some civilians questioning the expense of Canada's military; that we were overpaid, pay no taxes, and received free travel.

How wrong can one be? Years ago our pay was so low we paid taxes plus paid into our pension plan. The American military have to put in 20 years to receive a free pension.

Rather then Ottawa thinking about a peacekeeping force, why not train regiments across Canada to fight floods, ice storms and other disasters? This way, they could at least stay in Canada to help Canadians.

The military could use more good training for the reserves.

Ken Powell

Orillia