LETTER: Consider seniors

I hope the city does not close Terry Fox Circle to traffic.

I am only one voice but I am a senior and handicapped and love to drive there with my husband in spring, summer and fall to see the beach and park. It is one of our special drives. Sometimes it seems to me that there isn't anyone to stand up against those who don't realize how important these small pleasures are to those who can't walk very far. Already, we have had to face the fact that we can't get up close enough to the Gordon Lightfoot monument as its not accessible by car any longer.

Please consider seniors in your planning. I'd like to think that we matter also.

Diane Stevens

Orillia