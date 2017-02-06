Keep it cool

The Couchiching Family Heath Centre, located at 119 Memorial Ave. in Orillia, has a new art show called "Out of the Cold," showcasing the talented work of local Orillia Fine Arts Association Artists. The show runs from Jan. 21 to May 19. The Orillia Fine Arts Association also shows their work at the White Lions Tea House on Westmount Drive and at the Orillia Opera House West St. Orillia. OFAA meets the last Tuesday of each month on the third floor of the Orillia Museum of Art History.

SUBMITTED