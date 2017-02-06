Britney Spears’ eight-year-old niece Maddie was reportedly serious injured in an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) crash on Sunday.

Maddie, the daughter of Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge, is said to have been airlifted to hospital after the Polaris off-road vehicle she was in flipped over while she was allegedly on a hunting expedition in Kentwood, Louisiana.

TMZ.com first broke the news, and reported that Maddie had been underwater for several minutes when the accident occurred, and was unconscious as she was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the website, her condition remains “extremely serious”, with Jamie Lynn’s father Jamie Spears telling Entertainment Tonight: “All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie”.

Jamie Lynn’s family later released a statement denying the details of the accident which are being reported, explaining: “The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect.

“Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”

Maddie’s aunt Britney frequently shares snaps of herself with the eight-year-old, with the most recent coming on Instagram in December when she shared a video of her two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James alongside Maddie, with all three wearing camouflage gear and face paint, writing: “Some good hunting and zip lining for the holidays! Merry Christmas!!”

Jamie Lynn, 25, previously spoke about how much her life has changed since becoming a teenage mother, and how her family is now complete thanks to husband Jamie Watson.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about how the pair discipline Maddie, Jamie Lynn explained: “We are very strict on what she eats and different things like that, but my husband is very strict on most everything. I would say I am cool at times, but (Maddie) is getting to that age now where if I want to dance around with her and friends, that is not that cool anymore. She is kind of like, ‘Mom! Don’t do that,’ which is really weird for me because I used to love that!”