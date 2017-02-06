News Local

Impaired charges

OPP

OPP

Two Orillia men are facing impaired driving charges, stemming from two different incidents over the weekend.

Both of the accused were arrested Saturday, police said in a news release.

The first was brought to the attention of police by a local business. Police attended and determined the man people believed to be intoxicated was, in fact, under the influence. Joshua Atkinson, 18, is charged with impaired driving and possession of a Schedule II substance. He was released with a March 14 court date.

The other driver was pulled over during a routine traffic stop. Adam Walker, 33, of Orillia was charged with impaired care and control and care and control over 80. He was given a promise to appear in Orillia court Feb. 28. 



