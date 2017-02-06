Impaired charges

Two Orillia men are facing impaired driving charges, stemming from two different incidents over the weekend.

Both of the accused were arrested Saturday, police said in a news release.

The first was brought to the attention of police by a local business. Police attended and determined the man people believed to be intoxicated was, in fact, under the influence. Joshua Atkinson, 18, is charged with impaired driving and possession of a Schedule II substance. He was released with a March 14 court date.

The other driver was pulled over during a routine traffic stop. Adam Walker, 33, of Orillia was charged with impaired care and control and care and control over 80. He was given a promise to appear in Orillia court Feb. 28.