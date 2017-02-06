Fire in Rama

A structure fire at a Rama residence Friday evening has left tenants relying on assistance from community organizations. Rama Social Services (RSS) and North Simcoe Victim Crisis Services (NSVCS) have provided occupants with temporary accommodations.

Jeremy Parkin, deputy fire chief, Chippewas of Rama First Nation, could not confirm how many occupants resided at the townhouse unit located on 6135 Rama Rd., but he confirmed there were no injuries as occupants were not at home at the time of the incident.

The fire originated in the bedroom of the dwelling and, with assistance from Ramara Fire Department, Rama Fire crews were able to contain the contents fire in that room, said Parkin. He could not confirm the amount of damage sustained, and he added, the cause is yet to be determined, but it is being deemed as not suspicious.