A successful year for Couchiching Conservancy boasts of good times to come, according to reports presented at the non-profit's annual general meeting.

"We were able to add $400,000 to the assets we manage," said Jack Booth, treasurer. "A lot of that was donations. We had a very strong year in donations both cash and ecological easements as well as gifts in-kind.

"Our total revenue for 2016 year-end was over the million dollar mark, with $1,021,000 vs. $965,000 in 2015," he added, in an interview after the AGM held Saturday at Hawk Ridge Golf Club.

With its new energy-efficient building at Grant's Woods, said Booth, the organization was able to cut back on its operating costs now and in the long term.

"The fellow that donated the property to us, Bill Grant, in 2004, left a bequest to the organization in his will," said Mark Bisset, executive director of the conservancy. "We were able to use those funds and leverage a grant from the Trillium Foundation for $125,000 and put solar panels and geothermal heating system in the ground and do some significant insulation."

With these features, the non-profit is able to make use of Ontario Hydro's net metering program, he explained, with excess energy generated at the location being fed into the hydro grid warranting a credit from the power generator.

Pitching in to make the new building possible were local construction industry members and volunteers who put in hundreds of hours, said Bisset.

The previous year also saw Couchiching Conservancy make some big acquisitions.

"In Dec. 2016, we finished a deal to take a 107-acre property under protection, northeast of Washago," said Bisset. "It was donated by Heather and Alec Adams. They're long-time members and they've had that property since the '70s. We'll be doing a spring sign unveiling."

Buying property and striking easement deals are two ways, in addition to donations, that help the conservancy do its job, he said.

"We had another project we'd been working on for a while," said Bisset. "But the vendors decided they didn't want to sell. That one got away on us.

"We have about 850 acres in the pipe that are prospective for us to acquire for protection in the next couple years," he said.

Keeping ambitions steady, the non-profit wants to be cautious about the amount of responsibility it takes on, added Bisset.

"We have just over 12,000 acres we've played some role in protecting," he said.

The conservancy is also involved in protecting land through habitat offsetting projects.

According to provincial legislation, land developers are required to offset the damage to ecosystems incurred during building and development by providing replacement habitat for species in the area.

Under the legislation, the conservancy enters into a contract with the developer to restore and manage a piece of habitat, receiving money to carry out the project.

"We've tried to take a sizable portion of those funds and put them into our acquisitions reserve funds," said Bisset.

Where it is a good concept, he said, the legislation is missing some points.

"For one thing, the way the government has structured it so you have to replace an acre with an acre, so it's kind of neutral, it doesn't improve anything," said Bisset, adding the replacement land number should be higher. "The legislation only requires it to be protected for 20 years, and that's another problem with it. We want to protect the habitat permanently."

Among successes of the previous year, he said, was the citizen science project, in which volunteers from the community work with trained personnel to help collect data on species and ecosystems in the area.

"We discovered some silting in the Fittons Creek/Sundial Creek at Grant Wetlands. And we took it to the environment dept at the city," said Bisset, referring to the water-quality monitoring program. "Climate change can be really abstract to a lot of people and it's hard to get a handle on it. When you go out and stand in a creek and you see a clear stream and you see fish in that stream and then you see a polluted stream, it makes an impact. And being able to do something about that even in a small way, makes you feel better."

It was one of the main methods of increasing public awareness, along with the conservancy's Passport to Nature program.

"It was just great," said Bisset. "Our sponsors make it possible for us to offer free events to the public. (And) it's a fundraiser for us as well. It's a terrific way for people to get out on the property and see what we do."

Gord Ball, who presented the past presidents' council report, said the previous year brought the conservancy close to $2 million in pledges as part of the Heartwood Fund, an endowment fund.

More than 100 members in attendance at the meeting showed their appreciation to the several volunteers and ambassadors recognized for their contributions and welcomed in new board members and incoming president, Doug Christie.

"Thank you for your vote and for being here today and please continue to be engaged in the conservancy because the benefits go both ways," he said in his address to members.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog