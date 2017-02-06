CFUW welcomes guest speaker

Introduced by Heather Gauldie, CFUW Orillia welcomed lawyer Cindy Clarke, partner of Borden, Ladner, and Gervais as guest speaker at their recent meeting.

Winner of the 2014 Lexology Client Choice Award as exclusive winner in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Category in Canada, Clarke was also named in November 2015 by the Women's Executive Network (WXN) as one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada.

Her topic "No Regrets: Life as a Partner and Leader in Big Law," discussed similarities and differences in the challenges facing women who work. Cindy explained that her presentation was focused on women who have choices.

Being a partner in BLG, Clarke has a strong leadership role with 200 lawyers who report to her. She attributes her success early in her career to finding innovative, creative solutions to challenges which needed to be addressed. Clarke pointed out that although women account for 60% of law school graduates, only 20% of partnerships are held by females. At BLG, nationally there is one female to five males, and in many law firms, women depart more frequently than men. Clarke expressed the need to keep women in the firm and gave advice to young women going into business.

"Find your voice and stand up for what you believe in. Use your voice and have confidence in what you do," said Clarke.

Clarke also expressed gratitude for having workplace and colleague security and gratitude to her husband and three children who provide a supportive secure home life. Without these elements, "she would be unable to do this job she loves."

The CFUW welcomes new members. For information, visit www.cfuworillia.org.