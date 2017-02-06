Call for nominations

The William (Bill) Swinimer Business Leader of the Year Award will be presented at an award dinner to be held at Hawk Ridge Golf & Country Club on April 11.

This will be the 16th year for this award, which celebrates the many small businesses that provide jobs in the community as well as sponsoring many community events.

To nominate a member of the community, call Betsy at 705-259-2253 to get a nomination form or email betsyg@rogers.com.

Previous winners include Jim Wilson, Gini Stringer, Ken Forbes, John Weber, Jim Dykes, Doug Downey, Brian Nichols, Mike Davenport, Paul Larche, Tom Ruff, Sarah Valliquette/Ian Thompson, Chris and Steve Clarke, Bob Brown and Kris Thor, Karen Koprla and Tony Katarynych.

Orillia has a vibrant and exciting business community and this award is meant to thank them for adding to the many reasons we are happy to work, live and play in this wonderful city.