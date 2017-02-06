A local artist is looking to counter challenging times in the world with inspirational reflections from her life captured in the form of song.

Beth McKean hopes to sing to a full house at the launch concert of her album titled Dancing in the Truth. The event will be held at St. Paul's Centre on March 4 at 7 p.m.

Songs for the album had been on her mind for the last decade, said McKean, but the process of putting all seven of them together to make a CD only started last year.

"My favourite song is the Mommy Song," she said, referencing the main number towards which the rest of the songs gravitate. "The song was created when I was pregnant with my first child 15 years ago. I was very newly and unexpectedly pregnant, and I had a moment of realization of the gravity of the situation and that I was to become a mom soon. And even though I was thrilled, I was (also) scared."

The words that came to the Orillia resident in that time of mixed feelings became the words of the song that she would sing as a lullaby to all three of her daughters in the years to come.

Multi-talented McKean, who runs her own shiatsu massage and custom-design clothes businesses and actively participates in various community events (such as Streets Alive) is no stranger to the public platform with performances at various venues around town, but putting together an album was a completely different than anything she had done before.

"The process has been so much more than I anticipated," she said, adding it was both exhilarating and exhausting. "It felt like magic the whole time we were making it.

"I decided to record with Ray Dillard, from Barrie, and we've been on this year-long journey together. Everybody who played on my album has welcomed me into their life," said McKean.

Even her daughters came in to add backup vocals for some of the songs.

Darrin Davis (of Orillia) will open the concert for McKean, before she and the musicians for the night, Paul Court and Alex Reid (whom she refers to as the Handsome Fellas) will bring together harmony for the concert.

"I hope to inspire and touch people and create a little bit more love and light in their lives," said McKean. "There's so much bad news and really challenging times we're in now and all of my music is centred around hope and love and finding one's true authentic self."

The next project the family is taking on is the conversion of the lyrics of the Mommy Song into an illustrated children's book, Robert Munsch-style.

Tickets for the concert will be sold at the door and are available in advance at Studio Eleven on Mississaga Street and through McKean's website: bethmckean.com. Copies of the album will also be available at the concert and at Alleycatz in the following days.

