The losses have been piling up for the Barrie Colts.

It’s not from a lack of effort, though.

The young squad again hung tough in its first two defeats of the weekend, falling 4-3 to the Kingston Frontenacs on Thursday and then 3-2 in Hamilton against the Bulldogs on Friday before spending large portions of the third period in the box during a 5-2 loss to the Sarnia Sting on Saturday night.

“The biggest difference was penalties,” said Colts forward Kyle Heitzner, who had a goal in the contest. “I know it’s been kind of the story of our season, but we need to stay disciplined going forward and give ourselves a chance to win.

“I think our goalie played pretty well tonight and we played pretty well offensively, but we have to clean things up in our own zone,” he added. “Going forward, we need to really buy into the system and listen to what coach (Dale) Hawerchuk has to say.”

While the defence has improved from where it was a few months ago, a big part of the reason that the Colts have been close in their losses over the past two weeks has been the work of their three-headed netminding tandem, with David Ovsjannikov, Ruan Badenhorst and Christian Propp all playing well this past weekend.

“All of our goalies are really focused,” Heitzner said. “Every game for the goalies and the other players right now is kind of like a tryout for next year.

“Everyone in the room knows that we have to earn our spot for next year and we’ve been in games because of our goalies,” he added.

With the Colts now sitting nine points out of a playoff spot and expected to bring back many, but certainly not all, of the players that have gotten them to this point, these remaining 18 games will go a long way towards determining which guys will return.

“I kind of knew that coming in, but with a losing season like we’ve had, I know it’s important to bring a really good effort every night and do what they’re expecting of you, and that way, you won’t have any problems,” Heitzner said. “It’s really important to do what the coaches are asking and to give 110% effort.”

With half a dozen rookies in the top-nine forwards or top six defencemen right now, and guys like Heitzner seeing more regular shifts as well, the Orillia native can really recognize the value that it should conceivably give this team down the road.

“Every game is a great experience and this league’s all about mileage, so the more opportunity now, the more you’re going to see out of the young guys,” Heitzner said. “It’s easier to stay in the game and really contribute to the team’s win or loss, so it’s good to be part of it.”

That being said, no one likes losing, which the Colts have done a lot of in 2017.

Since dealing away veterans Cordell James and Cam Lizotte in early January, Barrie has dropped 11 of the 12 games it has played, including eight in a row.

With this many defeats in a short period of time, the Colts look to each other to keep upbeat as they continue to push forward.

“I think it’s important just to be a good teammate and not just dwell on the losses, but look to the future,” Heitzner said. “I think it’s easy to dwell on the losses we’ve had, but instead, you can just be a good teammate and work hard and just do whatever it takes to get out of the slump and just have a positive attitude.

“When other guys aren’t as positive, you just pick them up and get them on board,” he said.

There are three more games on tap for Barrie this weekend, beginning on Thursday at home against the Mississauga Steelheads.

From there, the Colts will be focusing on a good team game, as well as possibly getting a victory to break out of this slump.

“I think it’s a combination of both (pushing us),” Heitzner said. “I think the stronger effort we get from all 20 guys in the room, the better results we’re going to get.

“It’d be good to see a good team win, or a good 60 minutes of hockey, so that’s what we need most right now.”

twitter.com/stephen_sweet