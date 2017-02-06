AE Terriers breeze into second round of playoffs

Millwood Logistics Novice AE Terriers finished their regular season two points out of first place.

In Game 1, Orillia came out flying, scoring early and often to coast to 5-0 win over Newmarket. Jack Davidson scored two while Brock McKay had one goal and one assist. James French and Lucas Denne picked up the other singles. Kiefer Barlow and William Hillyard picked up assists. Tyler Boychoff was not challenged much but was brilliant for another shut out.

In Game 2 of the series, the Terriers travelled to Newmarket and breezed to a 6-1 win. Craig Scoot found the net twice in back-to-back goals. Jasper Holenski also scored back-to-back while singles went to William Hillyard and Jack Davidson. Assists went to Davidson (2), James French, Austin McLeod, Eric Shellswell, Brock McKay, Peyton Hopkins, Hillyard and Scott.

With a chance to clinch the first round in Game 3 Tuesday night, Newmarket travelled to Orillia's very own Brian Orser Arena. In a penalty-filled tilt with emotions running high for the first time in the series, Newmarket took a 2-1 lead in the second period. Orillia scored four goals in the third, enroute to a 7-2 win. William Hillyard picked up a hat trick. Kiefer Barlow scored two goals and added one assist. Singles went to James French and Peyton Hopkins. Assists went to Jackson Long, Josh May, and Craig Scott. Orillia now awaits its second round competitor.