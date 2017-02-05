Ice castle build warms community hearts

Brick by brick, one by one, members of the community Saturday laid down the ice castle for next week's Winter Carnival celebrations. The icy structure was built on the empty lot on Matchedash Street south of Mississaga Street. The location will also serve as the jumping ramp for this year's Polar Bear Dip that takes place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. To register for the dip, which is a fundraiser for the Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter, visit orilliacarnival.ca. Watch for more in Tuesday's paper.