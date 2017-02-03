When silver was more than a state dinner staple

When Thomas Jefferson first went to Paris as American trade minister, he lived relatively modestly and wrote to friends in Washington that he "desired no service of plate, having no ambition for splendour "¦" But by the time he was appointed minister of state in 1784, he had moved to a delightful villa on the Champs-Elysees and had definitely developed a taste for a more luxurious way of living. His home became a gathering place for politicians, artists and writers, and Jefferson became known in Paris for the excellence of his food and wine and very stylish dinner parties.

In the late 18th century, in both France and England, it was the height of fashion among those who could afford it to have a matched dinner service in silver. Despite his earlier pronouncement, Jefferson succumbed to fashion and in 1787 wrote to well-known English silversmith Matthew Boulton, inquiring about the price of "10 dishes, round, of 10 1/2 inches diameter and six oval platters." Either Boulton didn't reply or his estimate was too high, for some months later, Jefferson bought silver plates from a Parisian merchant named Cellier. They were shipped back to America when Jefferson returned in 1789 (in one of the more than 80 packing crates of household items, books and wine Jefferson had bought while in France) and remained prized possessions in the family. They are still on display at Monticello.

While Jefferson was following the most up-to-date 18th-century fashion, setting his table with silver plates, it was one that harked back to much earlier times. For the Romans, the private banquet or dinner party was an important social ritual and hosts vied with one another to impress their guests in as lavish a manner as possible. One important element was a set of table silver. Excavations of houses at Pompeii and other sites have uncovered collections of table silver, which include silver for eating (serving trays and dishes, individual plates, bowls and spoons) and silver for drinking (cups in various forms and sizes).

The fashion didn't survive the fall of the Roman Empire, and it wasn't until the late Middle Ages in Europe that a display of plate once more became de rigueur in noble and wealthy households. A word here about the term "plate." While it has now come to mean, erroneously, items made of metal plated in silver, it is correctly the term for items made of solid silver or gold for both secular and religious use.

Owning even a few items of plate confirmed the status and wealth of a household, and in inventories of household goods, the plate is often among the first things listed. By the 15th century, a household's plate was displayed for all to see on a new piece of furniture - the cupboard, literally a piece of furniture with one or more open shelves designed for the display of cups that, along with perhaps one or two plates, were the most common items of household plate.

Household plate served two functions: It was the outward symbol of the status and wealth of the owner and it was also a commodity that could be sold and converted into cash when needed. The very grand households had separate plate books where scrupulous records were kept not only of what there was but of where it was as wealthy families tended to move between one residence and another throughout the year and their silver travelled with them. For example, the First and Second Dukes of Ormond's plate inventory for the period 1674 to 1714 fills 11 volumes, only ending when the 2nd Duke went into exile because of his support of the Old Pretender James Stuart.

With the discovery of the secret of porcelain in Europe, dinner services in the marvellous "new" china became popular and household plate tended to take the form of serving pieces, candlesticks, trays and salvers and large decorative items. However, the growth in prosperity in the 18th and 19th centuries and the increasing wealth of the upper classes saw a renewed desire for outward displays of status, and owning a matched dinner service in silver became the most up-to-date expression of fashionable taste.

The shape of pieces in a silver dinner service has altered little since the first decades of the 18th century and the pieces shown in the photograph are absolutely typical with a wavy edge, gadroon border and wide, slightly concave rim suitable for engraving with an initial or coat of arms. The standard dinner service was usually comprised of six dozen dinner or meat plates (keeping in mind a different plate would be used for each course), two dozen soup plates and two dozen dessert plates. Dinner plates were about 10 inches in diameter; soup and dessert plates, an inch or so smaller. There could also be up to 30 platters in various sizes, usually sold in fours for small ones, pairs for middle sizes and singly for large ones. Dinner, soup and dessert plates were sold by the dozen.

The photograph shows two platters, a dinner, soup and dessert plate. The small platter was made in London in 1805 and is engraved on the back: "The bequest of my worthy friend John Ayre." The large one was also made in London in 1804, and on the back is the notation "No 2." It was common to number platters in a set as they increased in size, and as this one measures about 18 inches long, No 1 would have been quite large indeed.

The dinner, soup and dessert plates are later, dating to 1930. They were bought at Thomas & Co. in London, a well-known fashionable retail silversmith with premises in New Bond Street. The company was established in 1759 by John William Thomas and continued in business until 1941, when the premises were destroyed in an air raid during the war. Although the plates are comparatively modern, their shape and design is exactly that of earlier examples - one that didn't change in more than a century-and-a-half.

Oddly enough, silver dinner services like this are one of the few times when signs of use and wear are desirable. These were dishes that were used, and scratches and knife marks are to be expected. Without them, the plates may have been over-polished and are worth considerably less than those that show some wear.

These days, about the only place you are likely to encounter a dining table set with a complete service in silver, should you be so lucky, is at a state dinner at Buckingham Palace, where the first and second courses are typically served on silver or silver gilt plates (with only the dessert served on porcelain), but if you find a plate or two, they cannot help but recall the elegance and refinement Jefferson brought to his much-sought-after dinner invitations in 1780s Paris.

Gay Guthrie has an extensive background in antiques and the decorative arts. She teaches an antiques course for the Orillia department of parks, recreation and culture and can be reached at g.guthrie@sympatico.ca.