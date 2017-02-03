Volunteers deserve credit for stewardship projects

The natural sciences, species composition, declines, expansions and introductions have changed greatly over the past 25 years in the Lake Simcoe, Lake Couchiching and Georgian Bay area. Lake studies conducted around 2005 indicated increased phosphorus in the water and a decline in fish habitat.

The Government of Canada set up the Lake Simcoe Clean-up Fund, allocating $30 million over a five-year period from 2007 to 2012 to fund community-based projects that would focus on lowering phosphorus inputs, restoring wildlife and aquatic habitat. This funding was set up to be administered by Environment Canada's Ontario regional director general's office with the final recommendation for funding to the minister's office by a public advisory committee (PAC). Members of the PAC were appointed by members of Parliament from the area involved to volunteer their time and efforts to ensure the best projects proposed were funded. There were nine members at first appointed, each active in his or her community with a strong desire to help the community with environmental improvements. I was appointed as one of three representatives from the north end of Lake Simcoe to serve on this committee. Environment Canada set up its own technical advisory committee from staff members from conservation authorities or government agencies in the area.

The project was then expanded with the Lake Simcoe/South-Eastern Georgian Bay Clean-up Fund with another $29 million in funding from 2012 to 2017. The PAC was expanded to 12 volunteers from the community. The fund was again administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada's Ontario regional director general's office, which maintained and expanded its technical review committee to score each project for the PAC. Last week, I attended the Science and Stewardship Symposium in Barrie for the final report and update on projects that have received funding. Only three PAC members attended since they had to not only volunteer their time but pay for all their expenses. When I reflect on all the meetings I volunteered to attend over the past 10 years, putting in long hours of discussing which project should be funded, I realize the PAC members are the unsung heroes of this funding. They were in a hard position, not well supported by government members who appointed them and not well accepted by the administrators. Many times, they had to cover their own meals and mileage while everyone else on the program was supported by their organizations or the funding they received.

We have witnessed a lot of changes in the Lake Simcoe/Georgian Bay watersheds during the past 10 years. There are many new invasive species taking over, especially in our waterways, and more algae blooms and toxic killing of wildlife. There is some good news as well with the increased population of fisher in our area.

Fishers are mid-sized, fur-bearing carnivores of the weasel family endemic to North America. They were nearly extirpated from southern Ontario by 1950 due to over-harvest for their fur, predator control and habitat fragmentation only occurring in Algonquin Park at that time. Their preferred habitat is late-growth conifer stands and mixed coniferous/deciduous forests and they avoid areas of deep snow. A number of translocation events occurred in Ontario to reintroduce the fisher. A transplant of 97 fishers from Algonquin Park to the Parry Sound District from 1956 to 1963 was reported as successful. Three translocations took place from 1979 to 1982 with fishers taken from Bancroft and moved to Manitoulin Island and the Bruce Peninsula, supplemented by some animals from Algonquin Park to obtain desired quotas. Fishers may have been taken from Matchedash Township in 1979 and moved to the Bruce Peninsula.

Fishers made a striking recovery and expansion in our area in recent years, even with continued harvesting. An excellent master's thesis was submitted by Trent University student Denis Carr in 2005 under the direction of Dr. Paul Wilson and Dr. Jeff Bowman. In it, genetic structure was used to study the recolonization of fishers in southern Ontario. He presented the results of 769 fisher genotypes studied across 35 Ontario landscapes. Individuals were genotyped at 16 microsatellite loci and he was able to group the generic clusters into five discrete inferred genetic populations. The largest of these was the central population extending southeast from Algonquin Park to just north of Kingston. It was flanked by two slightly smaller populations - the Gatineau population in eastern Ontario and the Midhurst-Parry Sound population to the west. Two more, smaller and isolated populations were the Bancroft-Manitoulin Island population and the Adirondack population in extreme southeastern Ontario involving fishers moving in from New York in open farmland. He marked on the map the proportion of immigration, which shows five to six areas of larger immigration, including the eastern shoreline of Georgian Bay, south of Parry Sound, the area around Orillia just southeast of Algonquin Park.

Fishers are still not found south of Barrie and Beaverton around Lake Simcoe.

It is exciting to view fisher and fisher tracks on my winter snowshoe hikes, but there is that increased concerned by the public of this predator taking family cats as food. This is a good reason for cat owners not to let their pets out on their own, since cats are known to prey on wildlife themselves, especially young birds.

A weather satellite circles our Great Lakes area taking a photo of Earth on every orbit under good light conditions. This averages out to about two photos every day. The last clear capture of the ice and open water of the lakes was on Jan. 15, until a reasonably good photo came out Jan. 30. Cloud cover blocked the satellite view and sunshine from reaching us almost every day for the last part of January. Not many sunny days in January this winter, and Lake Simcoe was still not completely frozen over Feb. 1.

