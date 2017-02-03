The body of a missing Toronto filmmaker who vanished off the coast of Florida earlier this week has reportedly been found.

U.S. Coast Guard Southeast said on its official Twitter account that a dive team has found the body of whom they believe to be 37-year-old Rob Stewart.

"@USCG confirms Key Largo Volunteer Fire Dept dive team has reportedly found Stewart at a depth of 220 feet off FL keys," the tweet reads.

In a follow-up tweet, it stated a confirmation from the medical examiner is pending.

#BreakingNews @USCG confirms Key Largo Volunteer Fire Dept dive team has reportedly found Stewart at a depth of 220 feet off FL keys. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 3, 2017

#Breakingnews ROV used by Key Largo Vol Fire Dive assisted in locating body. Medical examiner confirmation pends. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 3, 2017



Stewart disappeared after surfacing with a diver near Alligator Reef in the area of the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The call came from the crew of a boat Stewart had been on.

Stewart’s family has helped co-ordinate an extensive search since he went missing.

Stewart’s sister has said her brother’s dive partner fell unconscious while getting onto a boat — an incident that caused a commotion during which Stewart disappeared.

His family is concerned he may have lost consciousness as well.

Stewart was in Florida filming a follow up movie to his 2006 documentary Sharkwater, called Sharkwater Extinction, his sister said.

Stewart, a Toronto native, is also known for his documentaries that include Revolution and his memoir Save the Humans.

- With Files From Postmedia Network