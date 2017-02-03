U.S. Coast Guard reportedly finds body of 'Sharkwater' director Rob Stewart
This Jan. 25, 2013 file photo shows Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart at the Modern Master Award Ceremony at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Richard Shotwell/Invision
Related Stories
The body of a missing Toronto filmmaker who vanished off the coast of Florida earlier this week has reportedly been found.
U.S. Coast Guard Southeast said on its official Twitter account that a dive team has found the body of whom they believe to be 37-year-old Rob Stewart.
"@USCG confirms Key Largo Volunteer Fire Dept dive team has reportedly found Stewart at a depth of 220 feet off FL keys," the tweet reads.
In a follow-up tweet, it stated a confirmation from the medical examiner is pending.
#BreakingNews @USCG confirms Key Largo Volunteer Fire Dept dive team has reportedly found Stewart at a depth of 220 feet off FL keys.— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 3, 2017
#Breakingnews ROV used by Key Largo Vol Fire Dive assisted in locating body. Medical examiner confirmation pends.— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 3, 2017
Stewart disappeared after surfacing with a diver near Alligator Reef in the area of the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The call came from the crew of a boat Stewart had been on.
Stewart’s family has helped co-ordinate an extensive search since he went missing.
Stewart’s sister has said her brother’s dive partner fell unconscious while getting onto a boat — an incident that caused a commotion during which Stewart disappeared.
His family is concerned he may have lost consciousness as well.
Stewart was in Florida filming a follow up movie to his 2006 documentary Sharkwater, called Sharkwater Extinction, his sister said.
Stewart, a Toronto native, is also known for his documentaries that include Revolution and his memoir Save the Humans.
- With Files From Postmedia Network