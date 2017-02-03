School branches out into STEM

Students at Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary school will get a chance to hone their analytical-thinking and problem-solving skills through the new science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program.

The school is hoping to use STEM as a stepping stone for prepare students to tackle real-life problems.

“We're always looking for feedback from our students in our school community on how we can foster success in our communities,” said Brad McNeil, the school's chair of guidance, explaining what drove the need for the program. “One of the areas of feedback is that there are some gaps in curriculum and skill sets that could be enhanced beyond what the curriculum offers so students are better prepared for post-secondary life.”

The program is being offered as an extracurricular activity to students in grades 9 and 10, but will hopefully be expanded across the school, said Mary Ayers, student success teacher.

One goal of the program is to give students experiences outside of the curriculum.

An example of such an activity would be students designing and building a beam and testing the strength of it, said Brett Carron, construction teacher at the school, who is among the eight educators who have signed on to participate in the STEM program.

“We're going to use Google SketchUp and then we'll build the design and test the strength of the design, and we'll talk about what makes a good design,” he said.

Community members who own businesses related to the fields covered by STEM are invited to contact the school for participation, also.

“For example, we have a presenter coming in who is going to take them into the experiences involved in the Chilean mine disaster and take them through a series of activities through the problem solving that happened behind the scenes to create a rescue plan that didn't collapse the mine,” she said.

In a changing economy and society, there's need for a workforce that has strong problem-solving, analytical and critical-thinking and more hands-on experience with practical applications, said McNeil.

“You have students here who connect well through sports, through arts, and this is another opportunity and way for us to help them connect better and make them part of the school,” he added.

The STEM program is not the only way the school is pushing practical skills and experiential learning. Senior religion students hope to take a trip to Israel next year, said Bill Bazinet, head of religion and humanities.

“The students will not just get the textbook learning, but here, we actually get to walk in the footsteps of Christ. A lot of cities and towns have remained untouched in the Holy Land. They're a model of what life was like 2,000 years ago.”

Students will get the chance to mix with other cultures, such as Muslims, Jews and those of the Baha'i faith and even engage in dialogue around political issues, including those relating to United Nations (UN).

“You can't hide from what's happening right now,” he said. “We're going to talk about the role of the UN (in the area) and all of the things that have happened since 1947.”

Along with enhanced experiential training, the school has brought in provisions to provide students with a number of specialist certifications through its four specialist high-skills major programs.

“This is huge for someone who wants to work on any kind of job site,” said Carron. “It saves the employee and employer the money on training when they apply for a job.”

What would also help students save money and be prepared for the workplace as soon as they graduate is the National Lifeguard Service certification through the school's new aquatics program.

“We recognized the need in the community for certifications for swimming as supervisors,” said David Pellarin, head of physical health and education. “We can certify kids as part of this program where they can go way with employable certifications in summer jobs and camps where lifeguards are needed.”

And the school isn't all about work and no play.

A recording studio on campus will be incorporated as part of the curriculum to give students an industry perspective of music production.

“This day and age, everything is digital, online, and we need to educate our students for this new shift in the industry and make it directly applicable to how they listen to music nowadays,” said James Hilts, music teacher.

Later this year, the school will take a group of 24 students to Vimy in France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Second World War battle that took place there.

