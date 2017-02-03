Residents still scrapping with township

Severn Township councillors are being inundated these days with calls and correspondence relating to a future business.

The auto scrapyard planned for Silk Line near Coldwater comprised a good portion of council's agenda for its meeting Wednesday under the correspondence section.

"It's been ongoing and we're getting the same types of questions," Mayor Mike Burkett said.

Close to 20 pages of emails, many from nearby property owners, greeted Burkett and other councillors when they received their agenda packages for the Feb. 1 meeting.

"It is important to protect the Highly Vulnerable Aquifer below for future generation and wildlife in the area," resident Cindy Hillard wrote.

The land, which previously housed a scrapyard, was bought last year by Toronto-based Boston Auto Wreckers. The property already features the appropriate zoning after being changed from a rural to an M2 industrial designation years ago following a decision by the council of the now-defunct Matchedash Township.

Burkett said township staff are busy working on a new site plan and may have something to present to councillors at their next meeting.

"Nothing can happen until we have that," he said.

But there was also at least one suggestion relating to ongoing site-plan work.

Resident Erica MacArthur said a concrete, soundproof barrier like those used to separate busy highways and residential areas needs to be part of the site-plan agreement.

"There should also be trees planted along the areas visible from the road to muffle the sounds and help make it a little more aesthetically pleasing and to FIT WITH THE RURAL SURROUNDINGS," she wrote.

Other residents also followed with the upper-case comments.

"I have read over as much as I could of the some what response (sic) to our concern and LETS (sic) JUST SAY THAT YOU HAVE NOT ANSWERED THEM AT ALL," wrote Marge Nobel.

"YOU NEED TO FIND THE DOCUMENTS THAT ARE MISSING BECAUSE THAT WILL TELL THE STORY OF THIS CRAP."

But while several letters mentioned their fears relating to increased traffic and environmental concerns, one piece of correspondence asked council to move more quickly on the file.

Joshua Morgan, of Morgan Planning and Development Inc., pointed out his client (Boston Auto Wreckers) would like to receive a positive response soon so it can begin moving forward with the project.

To back up his point, Morgan said the property is already zoned properly and there's no evidence the proposed facility would result in any adverse impacts to abutting lands.

"The implementation of Site Plan Control in accordance with the Planning Act is an entirely appropriate way to mitigate any municipal concerns," he concluded.

