Program an encouraging step

A few years ago, John Kelly, an assistant coach with the Barrie Colts minor midget team, and Jim Harris, who work together at the Simcoe County branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), started talking about a way to harness the power and passion of hockey to help reduce the stigma around mental health.

With buy-in from local hockey organizations and the CMHA, the inaugural Start Talking Cup was held at the Barrie Molson Centre in 2015 and featured a game between Kelly's Colts and the North Central Predators, a showcase of the region's top AAA teams and the area's premier 15-year-old skaters playing in their draft year - a stressful season in which players hope to catch the attention of OHL scouts.

The primary goal was to try to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and to create awareness about an issue that many remain uncomfortable talking about. The other goal was to give the players a fun experience, playing in front of a big Molson Centre crowd and, of course, to raise much-needed funds to help education and awareness programs in the region.

Late last month, the third annual Start Talking Cup was held. Each year, it has grown. This year, the event featured three games: a minor atom contest between the Colts and Predators, a girls' hockey game between the Barrie Sharks and Aurora Panthers and the minor-midget marquee matchup that saw the Colts and Predators face off.

Harris, director of support services for the local CMHA, said the event, which has become a local tradition, is held to shine a spotlight on the mental health of young hockey players and to break the stigma surrounding mental-health issues.

"Combining athletics and mental health provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of both physical fitness and mental fitness. They are connected," he said. "Suicide is the leading cause for non-accidental death for youth in Canada. Changing this requires a community response. Everyone can make a difference."

In addition to the games, youth outreach workers from the CMHA designed and hosted workshops for players and parents of each team involved in the tournament. In those sessions, CMHA workers provided, through fun games and exercises and discussion, tips on how to improve mental wellness and how to connect with community resources.

"The goal is to ensure parents and players are developing balanced, healthy lifestyles and that they have a pocket of coping skills they can turn to if they're feeling overwhelmed," said Rachel Perrin, one of the workers who met with the Predators this week in Rama. "We also make sure they know where they can turn to get support when they need it. The idea is to reduce the stigma and teach them that mental health is an important part of overall wellness."

Congratulations to all involved. This is an excellent, proactive program that is an encouraging step in a long journey of reversing stereotypes and eliminating the stigma that often still shrouds mental-health issues. As these young athletes become educated and empowered, live out this message and share it with others in their schools and broader communities - when people start talking - we begin to have healthier communities. Let's keep talking.

