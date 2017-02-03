No bar in barn: Burl's Creek

Burl's Creek says it has no plans to open a bar in a large permanent structure on its Oro-Medonte site.

A Burl's Creek spokesperson, who didn't want her name used, said the company is simply transferring a liquor licence it already had at the former Barrie Speedway property to the barn so it can continue selling craft beer and VQA wine during its weekly farmers' markets and other special events.

"We're not putting a bar in the barn," she said, noting Save Oro, which makes that assertion in a release sent to its to members, is dealing in misinformation.

"I think this is a non-story. It's just a common business practice," she said, referring to the licence application she noted has nothing to do with the large-scale music festivals held on the site.

She said Save Oro continues to pick at every little grain of sand to try to create a mountain.

"This really needs to stop," she said, noting Burl's Creek employs hundreds of people during the summer and brings in millions of dollars to the local economy.

"They (Save Oro) pander to fear. It's a real shame."

Later this month, Burl's Creek Event Grounds will appear before a Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an independent, adjudicative tribunal that is part of Safety, Licensing Appeals and Standards Tribunals Ontario.

Phil Serruya, a spokesperson with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), said Burl's Creek applied for a new liquor licence last year.

"In accordance with the Liquor Licence Act, this application was advertised to the public to allow local residents the opportunity to comment," Serruya said.

"The AGCO received a number objections to the application and, as a result, the registrar of alcohol, gaming and racing issued a notice of proposal to review the application."

The two-day LAT hearing is slated for Feb. 21 and 22 at a Barrie hotel.

"The LAT will conduct a public interest hearing, where the objectors to the licence application will present their case," Serruya said. "Until that process has been completed, the AGCO cannot provide further information."

