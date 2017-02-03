LETTER: Stick to the facts

Re: “Comment half-baked: company,” Jan. 28

It looks like Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown, in his zeal to attack the Ontario Liberal government, has resorted to Ontario’s version of the Trump administration’s “alternative facts” (or “falsehoods,” as one CNN commentator clarified when hearing the phrase).

According to Brown, the recent closing of Midland’s Pillsbury plant was due to rising hydro costs. Not so, says a company spokesperson.

Kelsey Roemhildt, a General Mills spokesperson, when asked directly about Brown’s charge, indicated that “electricity costs didn’t factor into the decision to move.”

Though not entirely surprised by Brown’s strategy, I would hope that his constituents (and all Ontarians) would demand better. We in Canada expect our political leaders to deal in real facts, don’t we?

Fred Larsen

President, Simcoe North Provincial Liberal Association