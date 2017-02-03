LETTER: Deja vu

Re: “Open mouth, insert foot,” letter to the editor, Jan. 31

I had a sense of deja vu when I read Doug Renshaw's recent comments. It would appear MPP Patrick Brown spends much time travelling abroad and anxiously pandering to an elite few, often forgetting the issues faced by constituents here in Simcoe North. Perhaps he might concern himself with finding solutions for the 100 laid-off Pillsbury workers instead of using them to make political points.

Mr. Brown seems to forget that it was his own party (Mike Harris) who initiated the downturn of hydro service in Ontario. Privatizing the 407 was another boondoggle engineered by Harris. Liberal Premier Dalton McGuinty followed with more deal making and the Grits have simply upped the ante in the past several years under Kathleen Wynne. The Ontario New Democratic Party has been the only consistent voice speaking against the fire sale of our assets and on behalf of the average Ontarian.

I, for one, see the best alternative for Simcoe North and rural Ontario in the Ontario NDP. As Mr. Renshaw notes, “Andrea Horwath knows what she is talking about and would make a strong premier.” In my experience, it has been refreshing to work with a leader who does her homework on the issues and represents the interests of all Ontarians.

Elizabeth Van Houtte

President, Ontario New Democratic Party – Simcoe North