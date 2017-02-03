Face off
MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Plenty of snow fell throughout the day Friday, supplying the ammunition for a snow fight on the hill at Couchiching Golf and Country Club. Landon Drake, left, 7, takes a hit to the face from friend Cooper Bittersohl, 7.
