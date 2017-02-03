Columns come naturally

According to my records - and, believe me, I do keep records - this weekly column is No. 1,400. As a check, when I multiply 27 years by 52 weeks, I get almost the same number. Mind you, that's why I came close to failing math, as my answers could always be prefaced with "almost." But I think this simple math verifies my number count.

And, to continue for a moment with this numerical musing, should you multiply 800 (average word count of each column) by 1,400 columns, you would find the product is 1,120,000 words. Writers, especially those who submit to newspapers, have to live by word count for space allowance in page layout. Writers, especially those who submit to newspapers, wish they were paid a dollar a word. Sigh.

The most often-asked question I hear: "How do you find something to write about each week?" The answer is simple. I go outside. A walk, a hike, a drive, to work, from work, at work, backyard, front yard, swamp, forest, field. Nature is all around us, sometimes gloriously presented, most times somewhat hidden from prying eyes. "If you don't go, you won't know" is an adage I adhere to.

By example, this morning we strapped on snowshoes and went for a lovely wander in between snow squalls. In the brief moments when the sun shone brightly, black-capped chickadees were whistling "sweet spring," white-breasted nuthatches were calling their territorial "yank-yank," and a male downy woodpecker performed continuous drum rolls from atop a dead maple limb. All were signs of spring! Very uplifting.

Also found was a snow-covered coyote track, marking a late-night field crossing. (To clarify, the track was snow covered, not the coyote; not that I saw the coyote to confirm or deny that notion. However, if snow-covered coyotes were indeed a species, I would have written, "the track of a snow-covered coyote," but they don't exist, so I didn't.)

Not found were turkey tracks. Odd. There has been a local flock of a dozen that have been pilfering seeds from our squirrel feeders most every day for a couple of weeks. None today, which is a bit of a curiosity. Equally curious was the arrival of 12 mourning doves, a species pretty well absent from the feeders this winter. If I was prone to "alternative facts," I could suggest the 12 turkeys magically transformed into 12 doves, but I don't think I'll go there.

Another quote that has been an inspiration all these years is from Thornton W. Burgess, in his book, Old Mr. Toad; I first heard this when working at the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre: "There are stranger things in the world today, Than ever you've dreamed could be. There's beauty in some of the commonest things, If only you've eyes to see." When it comes to observing nature, it pays to slow down and look close (not a dollar per word, but pays in other ways).

The nature writers I admire get their inspiration from a continuous barrage of wondrous things tripped over, and then pondered upon. The trick is to note a natural occurrence, research what the heck just happened, and then present the fact in an interesting manner. Again from back in my Wye Marsh naturalist days, we were taught to "educate with entertainment." I've tried to keep that vibe going in my writings.

To the chagrin of some who have suggested topics, my columns tend to be fairly middle-of-the-road stuff. Yes, I am appalled by some really stupid development projects, by some real bonehead politicians, by some horrendous environmental wrongdoing, yet feel this column should stay the course of being a place to discover "what's happening in your backyard." If you want to get really riled up and rant, social media has all sorts of platforms for that; I'll stick with my "oh, look, it's a bunny in a brush pile" style. (OK, admittedly, I did rant a few times, either about that weird celebration called Groundhog Day, or off-leash dogs in public areas. Grrr.)

Of course, there would not have been 1,400 columns without incredible support from a continuous string of local editors. Despite the newspaper chain being bought and sold at least three times in my tenure, there have been a half-dozen or so editors who have steadfastly ensured I have column space reserved for each Saturday edition. Thank you all, sincerely.

And to you, faithful readers, may the beauty of nature always surprise and delight you.

