Terriers set for clash with Kings

After missing the post-season last year, the Davenport Subaru Orillia Terriers are ready to unleash their pent-up playoff prowess against the Penetang Kings when the Provincial Junior Hockey League playoffs begin Friday.

"I think the game plan against Penetang has to be to play good team defence," said Terriers coach Randy Salmon, whose team used a late surge to finish in sixth spot and avoid a first-round matchup against Stayner or Alliston, the league's two powerhouses.

By winning two of their last three games, the Terriers finished the regular season with a 15-27-0 record - two of those wins came against Penetang. The two teams clashed six times, with Orillia winning 4-3 in Penetang Sept. 30 and on home ice, 8-2, Dec. 17. Those two wins bookended four losses in which the Terriers were outscored 23-11.

By virtue of their 17-23-2 record, the Kings have earned home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven series that will kick off Friday night in Penetang. Game 2 goes 24 hours later at Rotary Place. Game time Saturday night is 7:30 p.m.

While Salmon is hoping for better team defence, he knows he'll also need balanced scoring to find success in the playoffs. The Terriers' top troika - Marty Lawlor centering captain Jake Shaw and rugged veteran Mike Barroso - is one of the league's best. The trio combined for 76 goals - about 56% of the entire team's output.

"Lawlor's line has really carried the offence all year," said Salmon. "We really need the other three lines to step it up because we know Penetang will focus on stopping that top line."

In the final few games, the other lines did step it up, with Shane Carroll, Kyle Fischer, Corey Miller and Thomas Foulds netting key goals. But that didn't happen as much as the coach would have liked in the regular season as Orillia, as a team, netted just 136 goals in 42 regular-season games. They tied with last-place Caledon for fewest goals scored.

Perhaps more concerning, the Terriers were last in goals allowed. Five different goalies allowed 227 goals this season; that's an average of 5.4 goals a game. "It's hard to win in any league when you allow that many goals against," said Salmon.

That is what motivated the Terriers to make a late-season trade with Penetang. In January, Orillia sent rookie netminder Andrew Couling to the Kings in exchange for veteran goalie Andrew North, an Orillia native who was in his second season with Penetang.

The goalie matchup will be an intriguing matchup in Round 1. While North's numbers are solid, he played just one game for his new team before receiving a four-game suspension. But Salmon is confident North will be ready for Game 1 in Penetang.

"There's no question, it could come down to goaltending," said Salmon. "Our guys have a lot of confidence in North. He's a battler, he can win a series - something he did that last year for Penetang. But we can't rely just on goaltending "¦ we need the best from every guy."

Game three in the series will be played Feb. 10 in Penetang with a fourth game set for Feb. 11 at Rotary Place. If necessary, a fifth game will be played Feb. 17 in Penetang. Game 6 would be played in Orillia Feb. 18 and a decisive seventh game would be played Feb. 19 in Penetang.

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

@davedawson67