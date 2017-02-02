Sorting through feelings in the aftermath

Shock. Disbelief. Grief.

Those were the emotions that went through my mind as I looked at the breaking news notifications on my phone.

A shooter had entered a mosque in Quebec City, leaving six dead and several injured. Report after report didn't give me enough time to process the impact the same night. It really hit me the next day when I sat at my desk at work, listening to the news reports.

A 27-year-old Canadian had taken up arms against fellow citizens while they peacefully prayed in their place of worship.

I consciously refrained from jumping to conclusions about the nationality of origin of the accused. To me, those committing heinous crimes against others are deplorable regardless of where they come from.

As a Muslim, I had been closely watching the changes happening south of the border, with a ban being levied against people travelling to the United States of America from seven countries with ties to terrorist organizations.

Conversations with U.S. friends and family always ended in, “Oh, don't worry. You're in Canada. That would never happen to you. Canadians are much more tolerant.”

And they are – for the most part – until we come across people like Alexandre Bissonnette, the suspected shooter at the Quebec City mosque.

Across the world, Muslims are persecuted by other Muslims, a fact that has largely become acceptable, almost to the point citizens of countries such as Pakistan are somewhat desensitized to the acts. And the general narrative surrounding extremism always revolves around one religion and anyone associated with it.

But the arrest of Bissonnette proved extremists can be from any race, nationality, religious background and belief, and they can exist among us unsuspected and unnoticed, until they decide to act out.

I was suddenly uncomfortable in my surroundings, as I openly identify as a Muslim.

As much as this latest tragedy has taken its toll on me, I'm not unaffected by incidents that have happened in Pakistan or that target Muslims around the world. I have spoken to people in Orillia about the effects of extremist groups in Pakistan, both while I was there and after I moved to Canada.

It could be a blast in a public park in Lahore where families celebrated Easter, or a more specific target found in the form of a school in another Pakistani province.

Each one of the incidents impacted me.

Admittedly, living in an environment where blasts and shootings become commonplace after a while – really testing one's resilience – I had learned to survive the aftermath of the experiences and their frequency quite effectively.

Regardless, there was constant underlying anxiety and stress that guided life. Keeping tabs on one another around the clock became a norm for many families. My parents required me to text them when I reached work, when I left for home and if there were any unplanned detours. I apply the same rules to them now, even though I live thousands of miles away. The stress and anxiety remains.

Although that wasn't the reason I moved to Canada, it did give me the added benefit of a secure and safe environment – a little too secure, maybe.

Given the small population of Orillia, diversity is hard to come across on the street and even in social circles I'm a part of. I can only imagine how much more white the demographic would become going further into rural Canada.

Immigrant communities generally stick together and rarely venture out to share their lives with others – a fundamental mistake, as it the fear of the unknown among those on the outside.

I've always felt safe and secure and welcomed by everyone I have met in my line of work. And I have encouraged people to ask me questions about my background and religion. I'm not an expert on it, but I try my best to find the answers. It can be a journey we can take together.

I was overwhelmed by the support and positive responses I received from my colleagues and friends around town to a Facebook post I made while in a state of devastation as a result of the mosque shooting. Many of those people showed up at a vigil at St. Paul's Centre on Wednesday evening to put more strength behind their support.

All of them sat in silence, reflecting on the incident, actions they considered an affront to Canadian values. Soothing music was provided for the vigil. As tears flowed, Rev. Ted Reeve opened the floor to those attending so they could share their thoughts.

Of those who spoke, the prevalent sentiment was one of heartache and anguish over the loss of lives. Attendees also thanked the team at St. Paul's Centre for bringing together the community so they could seek solace among each other.

I was filled with gratitude for those who attended and shared their thoughts and feelings. I was glad to have another public platform to talk about how I think we can help each other heal.

We're hearing the stories of those who died now, after their lives have been lost, but I would have liked to see those stories come out in a positive light – minus the loss.

My comment moved many to come up to me and give me much-needed hugs, comforting me and assuring me they believed in standing united as Canadians.

And while the vigil helped, that's not where the work ends. Now, more than before, there is a need for shifting the focus to those around us – not to be paranoid, as my friend down south feels while walking the streets, but to talk about issues.

Where does this fear of Muslims stem from? Who really created the monster of Islam? Was it Muslims themselves? Or was it politicians and intelligence authorities who mould the way we think? Why are they monitoring Muslims only? How are people like Bissonnette, who clearly had extremist views, able to fly under the radar? What can we do to include those with opposing views in the dialogue? Why are we targeting a specific religion and people from certain countries fleeing persecution? And, most importantly, why don't we call an act of terror what it is, unless the perpetrator has ties to Islam?

Answers may not be clear as crystal, but the need for individual action in understanding one another is obvious.

At the end of the day, we're all Canadians and human beings striving for the same fundamental rights: shelter, food, safety, security and life.

Mehreen Shahid is a reporter with the Packet & Times.