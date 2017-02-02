Oro-Medonte native fights the power

Having stood with hundreds at Standing Rock and thousands at the Women's March in Washington D.C., one Oro-Medonte resident feels divisive political ideology is actually bringing people together.

"I think Donald Trump, even though he's being so divisive, I think it's actually doing the opposite and bringing everybody closer together," said Ian Wessel, who grew up in the neighbouring township. "I hope we can reach out to the other side, the conservative right wingers and join together, too. I think that's important."

It was empowering to see people not only across the United States of America but across North America and the world banding together on a variety of issues from rights of African Americans, LGBTQ and trade unions, he said.

"It's really cool to see all of these separate issues coming together and it's incredible and it makes me hopeful and cautiously optimistic about everything," said Wessel.

Currently a resident of Victoria, B.C., he was visiting his hometown with friends this week, and was recalling some of his experiences.

"It was powerful," said Wessel. "We locked down and we all joined arms, and the police had to cut us out. We blocked one of the entrances to the inauguration."

The 24-year-old and several others had ventured to the U.S. capital after standing in solidarity with First Nations at Standing Rock in North Dakota.

When he reached the North Dakota camp in December, said Wessel, the main concern was to winterize the dwellings using solar panels and wind power to help function in -40C temperatures.

Some days before he reached, an executive order by former president Barack Obama had halted the work being done on the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL).

"That was the day that I arrived," said Wessel. "I was on the bus while they were sort of celebrating at camp.

"(But) everybody sort of knew it wasn't over; it was one of the battles that was won," he added. "There was a lot of jubilation and everybody was pretty happy. But at the same time, everybody was saying, 'It's not over, don't leave.'"

Standing Rock leaders understood that a lot of people had to leave because of starvation and cold, said Wessel, but efforts continued by the remaining.

"Basically, we're just trying to get people to take their money out of the 17 banks that are extending lines of credit (to DAPL)," he said. "So far it's been pretty successful, I think we're close to $30 million just from personal accounts. We're just urging people to put their money into credit unions rather than in banks."

Having lived in the arctic for some time while growing up, said Wessel, he knows it's an ongoing struggle for First Nations in North America.

Despite the longevity of the battle, he said he was heading back to Standing Rock on Feb. 2.

"We're going to be there until the fight is over and it could be a long time," said Wessel. "We're going to be there as long as it takes."

-- With files from Patrick Bales

