Orillia comes out on top at Winterlude

Lots of opportunities arise during the winter months for members of curling clubs to enjoy the sport they love.

Weekly leagues are in full force and both club and invitational bonspiels are taking place.

Last Saturday, the women curlers of the Orillia Curling Club hosted their annual invitational bonspiel, Winterlude. Sponsored by Wes Brennan Construction and Electronic Lifestyles, curlers from Collingwood, Alliston, Whitby, Barrie, Wasaga Beach, Pickering and Meaford took to the ice for two eight-end games with a skins format.

Diane Bush and Helen Whetter, who organized this year's spiel, report that the top two teams were from the OCC. Congratulations to Glenda Dougan, Karen Szijarto, Jan Woolhouse and Lorraine Bergeron who took first place. The team of Mona Cillis, Judy Middaugh, Lynn Abbott-Lennox and Lib Ford came in second.

The next Orillia Curling Club bonspiel will be held on Feb. 18 on the Family Day weekend. Organizer Donna Arnold still needs teams to sign up for the first draw. This is a great bonspiel for families and friends play in together.

Like golf, curling is a sport that lends itself very well to having curlers of all ages and abilities play on teams for fun. However, unlike golf, minimal equipment is required (usually available to borrow at the curling club) and it takes only a couple of hours to play a game. This is why curling bonspiels are often used as a format for fundraisers.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia is holding its annual fundraising bonspiel again this year at Barnfield Point on March 5. If you would like to participate or sponsor a team, please call the BBBS office at 705-325-3151, email curl@bbbsorillia.ca or contact Heather Brickles at 705-345-5191. All money raised at this bonspiel will be used within the local community.

Many long-time members of the Orillia Curling Club were saddened this week to learn of the passing of Thom Caldwell last Friday at the age of 93. Thom spent most of his life in Orillia and was an avid golfer and curler. In 1961, Thom traveled to Calgary to play for Ontario in the Brier. Always an advocate for curling in Orillia, Thom was once general manager of the predecessor of the OCC, the Orillia Champlain Curling Club at its location on West Street. On Wednesday, Leslie Caldwell, Thom's daughter, and her husband, John, joined Gord Joyce, Gord Holmes and many current members of the men's section on the ice at Barnfield to pay a final tribute to their friend and fellow curler.

Anne Collins is a member of the Orillia Curling Club.