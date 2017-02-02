At the age of 18, Mark Reckzin has already designed an electric car that travels at 45 kilometres-per-hour.

As president of Georgian College’s Electric Vehicle Club, Reckzin, who is in his first year studying mechanical engineering technology, is exactly the sort of student the newly announced William G. Davis Innovation Fund was designed for.

“All the parts were machined in our machine shop and we had the help of both students and faculty,” Reckzin said with a quiet pride.

The chain-driven motor runs on 12 volt deep-cycle batteries and last year’s model earned the college a second-place award at high school track test races.

In celebrating 50 years of colleges across the province, the prize money of $15,000 for first place and $5,000 for second is up for grabs for students and alumni to pitch creative projects that will improve the lives of others.

The fund was named after former premier William G. Davis, who served as Ontario’s education minister from 1962 to 1971 and brought in the legislation that established the college system.

Davis said when he helped launch the Ontario college system five decades ago, he hoped to offer a wide range of opportunities for students.

“That hope was not only realized but surpassed,” Davis said. “Today’s colleges are preparing students for many of today’s most challenging careers.

“This new fund will promote some of the truly innovative ideas being developed at colleges throughout the province,” he said. “It’s truly an honour to have it established in my name.”

Also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Georgian College is well-placed to have a good cache of students who could apply for the award, said Mark Hall of the college’s communications department.

Hall noted Georgian’s Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre offers mentorship and skill development, as well as research and funding to budding entrepreneurs.

Additionally, the Centre for Applied Research and Innovation (CARI) connects students with business partners to collaborate on research in their field of study.

“If a business wants to test the strength of a material, say for example if a company like Napoleon (Fireplaces) wanted to test a type of glass for heat resistance, they could propose the students run a materials engineering test on the glass to determine its strength,” Hall said.

Orillia-based company RM Products did use the CARI team to conduct material testing on a new panel design to determine its wind and snow-load testing on its fibreglass walls.

An article in the Orillia Packet and Times in 2013 quoted RM Products president Randy Chotowetz, “Thanks to this partnership with Georgian, we have eliminated a lot of the risk and saved a lot of money.”

To that end, the college has a $30-million project under construction, to build the Advanced Technology, Innovation and Research Centre, which is expected to open in 2018.

“Our students and alumni consistently demonstrate original thinking and entrepreneurship,” said Georgian’s president and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes. “It will be exciting to see the creative proposals that are pitched in this new contest.”

The William G. Davis Innovation Fund award is open to both students and alumni in the categories of entrepreneurialism, health and welfare, arts and culture, or community benefit.

Proposals will be accepted in March and a shortlist of top applicants will be publicized in August. Winners will be announced in November.

For more information visit: http://amazing50.ca/innovationfund/.

With files from Dan Landry of the Orillia Economic Development Committee

