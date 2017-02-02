LETTER: Musings on education

Housebound, I have discovered a new channel in a package I pay extra for on my cable TV: BBC Earth.

Oh, my. What a treat.

David Attenborough, in his own beautifully easy-to-follow way, educates us in the amazing series, Planet Earth/Planet Earth 2.

I am reminded of my most enjoyable years as an elementary school educator. I was trained in a most progressive form of education in England called “learning by doing.”

I met the most wonderful Toronto school board director of kindergarten when she visited my school in the mining town of Featherstone.

In Canada in the 1960s, a most dynamic child-centred curriculum was being tested in Toronto called integrated learning. One of the pioneers of this process lived in Orillia, the late Lloyd Dennis, who believed strongly in divergent thinking and live experiences.

In 1967, I was hired by Toronto to support and work with staff at Huron Street School, one of five pilot schools. Those were my happiest, most rewarding years as an educator. I retired early at 55 as this open system I believed in was changed under then Progressive Conservative party leader Mike Harris.

I have followed the education system since then and have seen some hits but more misses. Now computers, individual personal hand-held devices and social media (the good, the bad and the very ugly) have infiltrated the system. Let us focus on the way we can use this technology with this incredible series bringing back motivating, enthralling education into classrooms.

Math, art, music, drama, reading, social studies, geography, history and biology could all be integrated and become more meaningful and enjoyable by using this series as the classroom curriculum in elementary schools.

Of course, evolution is the major focus as we see with our own eyes the adaptations and changes which have been happening since the first single-celled animal emerged. All this knowledge, insight, love and joy gives viewers of the incredibly filmed videos gratitude and hope for our planet.

The lesson here is to observe the world around us, the changing climate, the plants, lakes, the changing seasons, migration and hibernation of the birds, insects and animals we blame or take for granted.

If we spend more time watching and taking note of the way our world is surviving, maybe we will see what man has done. We sooner rather than later may live in harmony on our living planet; not in spiritual and financial poverty, inequality, oppression, fear, tyrannical rules and edicts which poison. These actions are harming to all forms of life.

We are the head of the chain of life.

Let us give our world a chance while we can.

Andrea Lee-Burnet

Orillia