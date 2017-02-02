Nottawa lawyer Scott Thomson has a message for who ever hung the protest banner an MP Kellie Leitch’s Collingwood office.

If there are charges, let him know and he will represent you for free.

“I will represent for free anyone who receives charges for hanging that sign at Kellie Leitch’s office,” said Thomson. “I can’t condone this type of behaviour. I can’t, as a lawyer, encourage people to break the law, but nonetheless, this is a prime example of civil disobedience.”

Thomson feels people who commit acts like this and are willing to take responsibility for their actions have a defence, saying it is the only action that was of value to them.

“I think that people who did that are deserving of that defence and they may not have the money or may not want to spend the money on a lawyer. I will help them for free because they feel that strongly for that particular cause,” said Thomson.

The banner was discovered Wednesday morning by Leitch’s constituency office staff when they arrived at work. A workman removed what one Facebook comment suggested was artisanal, handcrafted signage inscribed with the six names of the victims of Sunday’s deadly attack at a Quebec City mosque. The sign also called for Leitch to resign and had the hashtag "#notmymp."

Police were called to investigate.

When asked for her response, Leitch was brief. “Freedom of speech is a Canadian value,” she said in a statement.

Leitch condemned the Quebec City attack, calling it an “outrageous act of violence” and “an attack not just on those gathered in a house of worship but on the very fabric of Canadian society, on the values of freedom and tolerance.”

Thomson admitted he doesn’t agree with Leitch’s verbiage as she continues her quest for the federal Conservative leadership.

“I’m appalled at Dr. Leitch. I can’t tell you how appalling I think her ideas are and that she’s a very opportunistic, devious politician who I think is trying to stir the bottom of the barrel, and it is absolutely disgusting.”

