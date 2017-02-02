Kiwanis welcome LHIN CEO

At a recent club meeting, Jill Tettmann, CEO of the North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integration Network (LHIN), reviewed with the members of the Kiwanis Club of Orillia the services of the LHIN and details of the new Patient First Act 2016, which was just introduced this past November.

The local LHIN covers half a million people and 75 health care providers, and flows through about $750 million per year.

This new act includes certain proposals, such as directing the LHIN groups to take on management of primary health care providers. Another directive will be to oversee performance issues, such as the success of local health care initiatives like medical clinics.

Because of the shortage of primary care providers in this region, there is an exceptionally high usage of emergency and after-hours clinics. The LHIN will work on addressing this concern as part of the new initiative.

The Community Care and Access Centre (CCAC), which has 350 staff and an annual budget of $110 million, will be blended into the LHIN, to provide more patient efficiency and integration of services, to eliminate much of the overlap that currently occurs.

The Public Health Departments in the province have no accountability per se, and will now be mandated to develop stronger relationships with the LHIN, which again will eliminate some of the duplication of services now in place.

The changes will be transitioned over the coming months, with a completion goal of the end of this summer.

Because of the new responsibilities the LHIN will be taking on with this transition, the LHIN Board will move from nine members (appointed by government) to 12 members, and because of its stronger role in clinical leadership will now be able to bring that leadership into its system (like the Chief of Staff role at a hospital).

Once the transition stage has been completed, the transformation stage will begin, and this is where the organizational changes and services will be seen and felt.

The goal is to integrate all community services to work more seamlessly together, reduce overlap and provide more efficiency and a wider range of services.

There are big changes coming with this initiative, and they should improve access to needed health care for local residents.