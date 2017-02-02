The government's withdrawal of a promise around electoral reform is leaving some with a bad political taste and broken trust in democracy.

"My first reaction was, I was physically distressed," said Jacob Kearey-Moreland, former Simcoe-North interdependent co-operative candidate. "I believe this is a fundamental issue for the health and legitimacy of our democracy, especially as a young person who is deeply engaged in the political system."

Young people have very little, if any, trust in our democratic processes and government, said the Oro-Medonte resident, who is planning a protest and a call to action for Feb. 11, hoping to gather concerned groups in downtown Orillia around noon.

Kearey-Moreland said he wasn't surprised at what he called "a breach of trust" by the government.

"This is what people have come to expect from our government, Liberals or Conservatives," he said. "That's all we've had because of our archaic electoral system."

The sad thing is that for most young people, it's not even going to register, said Kearey-Moreland, because they're already so far removed from the political process.

"They have never experienced government acting in their interest, at least from the federal level," he said. "Young people are least likely to participate in our democracy. And most who do go and vote are not likely to go vote for the natural governing party, but for those that have other values, such as environment, justice and equality."

The announcement came Wednesday by newly-appointed Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould in a press conference that cited lack of consensus among Canadians on a preferred electoral system as a reason why the government was dropping the matter.

The tool used to measure popular opinion was a survey on MyDemocracy.ca.

But that question was never asked in the survey, said Kearey-Moreland. According to the survey results, more than 70% of participants believe the government should have to negotiate policy decisions with other parties in parliament, even if it is less clear who is accountable for the resulting policy. To him, it's an indication that Canadians want to be proportionally represented in parliament.

"I attended both town hall events hosted (by Bruce Stanton) in Simcoe North on this issue and everyone there was under the impression that we put our trust into the government and this would be action they would following through with," said Kearey-Moreland. "I feel total disrespect for my government around it. The whole process I felt was disingenuous from the beginning."

A promise is a promise, he said, one that was repeated several times, not only during the election campaign, but also during the throne speech and town halls held across the country ending last week.

And Kearey-Moreland wasn't alone in his disappointment. Kelly Carmichael, executive director of Fair Vote Canada sent out a press release saying the actions of the government had left the non-profit organization "outraged, disgusted and disappointed."

"In 2015, so many voters believed him and cast strategic votes for the Liberal party," she wrote. "We played his game and he played us."

The release further stated that Fair Vote Canada does not plan on sitting quietly on this matter and will not give up the fight for equal and effective representation for all Canadians.

Several demonstrations have been planned for locations nationwide, with the first one being held Thursday evening at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's constituency office in Montreal.

"Politicians using citizens for their votes but not delivering on promises is what makes Canadians cynical," said Réal Lavergne, president Fair Vote Canada. "The prime minister has shown us that his word means nothing and outraged voters will remember this in 2019."

