Help send an athlete to the Olympics

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Orillia athletes with the Special Olympics Canada team gathered at a local fast food chain Thursday evening for a meal and to raise funds for participation in summer provincial games. Wendy's donated 10% of each purchase made from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. to help raise money. Pictured, from left, are coaches Julian Lea, Tosh Withington with athletes Greg Bollis, Adam Dowadall and Coun. Ralph Cipolla. Donations are welcome year-round at specialolympics.ca.