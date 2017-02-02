Group exhibition kicks off

Suite 204 Studio and Gallery in downtown Orillia is presenting a group exhibition featuring work by 26 local Orillia Artists. The '8 x 10' art exhibition runs the month of February.

The show features a varied selection of mediums including photography, mixed media, acrylic paintings, polymer clay, collage and artistic styles featuring abstract, landscapes, wildlife, and portraiture.

All are welcome to attend an opening reception on Feb. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. Suite 204 is located at 5 Peter St. S., Orillia. Gallery hours are Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Studio hours are by appointment or chance.